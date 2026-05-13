Sophie Molineux embraces pressure ahead of maiden Womens T20 World Cup captaincy stint

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Australia captain Sophie Molineux is relishing the opportunity to lead her side at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, saying excitement outweighs any nerves as the six-time champions chase another global title.

The bowling all-rounder, whose fitness had been under scrutiny in recent months, was confirmed as skipper for Australia's campaign and expressed delight at captaining the side for the first time in a T20 World Cup.

"I'm excited, really excited. This World Cup has been on our minds for a long time. And it feels like it's just around the corner. We've all gotten around this week and are trying to build some momentum. I suppose leading in a World Cup for the first-ever time. There will be some nerves to it, but I think the overall emotion is just pure excitement," Molineux said after the squad announcement, according to ICC.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is the captain of Australia for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? ⌵ Sophie Molineux will captain Australia for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. This marks her first time leading the side in a T20 World Cup. 2 How has Australia performed in recent ICC Women's T20 World Cups? ⌵ Australia was eliminated in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup by South Africa and in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup by India. 3 Which young players are included in Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup? ⌵ Pace prospect Lucy Hamilton, who is a tall left-arm seamer, has been included. Youngsters Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll are also part of the squad, with Voll making her tournament debut. 4 When and where will Australia play their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? ⌵ Australia will open their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against South Africa on June 13 in Manchester. 5 What is the prize money for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? ⌵ The total prize money pool for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has increased by 10% to US$8,764,615. The champions will receive US$2,340,000, and the runners-up will get US$1,170,000.

Australia will enter the tournament looking to reclaim the trophy after surrendering their dominance at recent ICC events. They were knocked out by South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup before New Zealand lifted the title, while India eliminated them in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Despite those setbacks, Molineux said the squad is motivated by the desire to perform better in decisive moments rather than seeking revenge.

"Each World Cup is unique. So just another opportunity for this group to showcase what they've got. Looking at the squad, we've got so much skill, experience, and we've got energy. And yeah, being able to bring it all together and being able to perform in those moments, on which we've been probably on the other side in the recent World Cups, is what is really driving this group," she said.

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The left-arm spinner also highlighted the strong leadership support within the squad, naming senior all-rounders Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath among key voices in the group.

"Ash (Gardner) and Tahlia (McGrath) do an amazing role. Not only on the field but off the field. Through their support for the group. A lot of young players who have some leadership experience as well in Annabel (Sutherland) and Phoebe (Litchfield)," Molinuex stated.

Molineux also credited Australia's recent successful tour of the West Indies for helping the team build momentum ahead of the World Cup. Australia swept both the ODI and T20I series 3-0 during the trip.

"That trip to the West Indies was so valuable. Being over there. Getting together as a group and being able to lock in there. And I think the group is in a really good spot, which is great," the all-rounder said.

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The skipper reserved special praise for uncapped pace prospect Lucy Hamilton, whose inclusion was among the biggest talking points of the squad announcement.

"(I'd tell Lucy to) enjoy. Enjoy everything that's ahead of you. She's just a country kid. And she's done so well, played all formats over the last few months. She's very composed; she's a point of difference because she's a tall left-arm seamer. The group really loves having her around, and she does bring that new energy. She's quite young and very vibrant," she concluded.

Australia open their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa in Manchester on June 13 before facing Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Pakistan and India in the group stage.

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson.

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Australia's T20 World Cup fixtures (group stage)

Australia vs South Africa: June 13, Manchester, 2:30 PM

Australia vs Bangladesh: June 17, Headingley, 10:30 AM

Australia vs Netherlands: June 20, Hampshire Bowl, 10:30 AM

Australia vs Pakistan: June 23, Headingley, 6:30 PM