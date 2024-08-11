Sourav Ganguly backs Vinesh Phogat’s silver medal demand in Paris Olympics 2024: ’Wrongfully disqualified or not...’

  • Wrestler Vinesh Phogat missed the weight mark for the 50-kilograms event final, as she was declared overweight by 100 grams on Wednesday. The disqualification also cost her getting a medal of any color.

Updated11 Aug 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Kolkata: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly speaks with the media, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.
Kolkata: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly speaks with the media, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.(PTI)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad-hoc division is yet to pronounce a verdict on wrestler's Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024. Meanwhile, former Indian men's cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has extended support to the ace wrestler and said, “she deserves the Silver medal at least”.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has demanded a shared silver medal  in the Paris Olympics 2024 after she was disqualified.

Talking to reporters in Kolkata on Sunday, Sourav Ganguly said, “I don't know the exact rule, but I'm sure that when she reached the finals, she must have qualified properly. So when you go to the finals, it's either a Gold or Silver medal. Whether she was disqualified wrongfully or not, she deserves the Silver medal at least”.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat missed the weight mark for the 50-kilograms event final, as she was declared overweight by 100 grams on Wednesday. The disqualification also cost her getting a medal of any color.

On Saturday, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also spoke on Phogat's disqualification. The legendary cricketer batted for Phogat and said, “For her to be robbed of a deserving silver medal defies logic and sporting sense.”

Tendulkar shared his statement on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and noted that Vinesh Phogat had secured a spot in Paris Olympics Final ‘fair and square’.

Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight could come as late as Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Saturday.

Sports’ highest court originally said the decision was expected to be made by the end of the Olympics, but CAS has granted sole arbitrator Annabelle Bennett more time. The court said the time limit can be extended “in exceptional circumstances.”

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after weighing in at 100 grams above the weight limit on Wednesday. Instead of becoming India’s first woman to compete in an Olympic final, she was denied a medal. She appealed, requesting credit for the three wins she earned after weighing in successfully on Tuesday. The court said a judge in Paris held a hearing Friday in her case against United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee.

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 06:45 PM IST
