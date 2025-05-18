Sourav Ganguly optimistic about Eden Gardens hosting IPL 2025 summit clash, says 'Is it that easy to shift final?'

Sourav Ganguly's optimism has kept hopes alive for Kolkata’s cricket fans to watch the final of IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Published18 May 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Kolkata: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly speaks during Ikonz's showcasing of his 'AI digital avatar' using its Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) platform, in Kolkata
Kolkata: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly speaks during Ikonz's showcasing of his 'AI digital avatar' using its Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) platform, in Kolkata(PTI)

Sourav Ganguly, former BCCI president and cricketing legend has recently expressed confidence that Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata will retain its slot to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final on June 3. Ganguly’s optimism is rooted in the strong ties between the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the BCCI. 

Venue uncertainty for IPL final

The IPL 2025 season was halted for a week on May 8 due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The final was originally scheduled for May 25 but has now been shifted to June 3.

Eden Gardens hosted the opening match of the 2025 edition and was awarded the final following Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning performance in 2024. According to the previous schedule, the venue was going to host Qualifier 2 on May 23 and the final on May 25. However, the BCCI is yet to confirm whether Kolkata will retain these matches, sparking speculations regarding possible venues including Ahmedabad.

Ganguly’s optimism

Sourav Ganguly addressed the uncertainty surrounding Eden Gardens’ role in the playoffs. “No, no, we’re trying to talk to the BCCI,” he said at the All India Invitation Inter-School Regatta in Kolkata when questioned about the possibility of hosting the final as planned.

He further added, “Is it that easy to shift the final? It’s Eden’s Playoffs, and I am sure everything will be sorted. I’m very hopeful."

On Friday, a group of fans protested outside Eden Gardens, demanding that the final remain in Kolkata. Sourav gave his take on the matter and said, “Protest doesn’t help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal.”

Weather Concerns at the Eden Gardens

The primary reason behind the BCCI’s hesitation to confirm Eden Gardens as the final clash's venue is the looming southwest monsoon. It is expected to arrive in the region around early June. The CAB has proactively submitted data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to the BCCI, asserting that Kolkata’s weather will remain good for cricket on June 3. However, the BCCI has indicated that long-term weather forecasts lack precision at this stage.

Eden Gardens’ name not on the first list

Sourav Ganguly noted that Kolkata has already completed its league matches at the venue and explained why Eden Gardens was not included in the initial rescheduling announcements. “Kolkata has finished its league matches, so Eden is not there in the first list,” he expressed.

As the BCCI weighs its options, the cricketing world awaits confirmation on whether Eden Gardens will uphold its tradition of hosting the IPL’s grand finale.

