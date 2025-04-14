Sourav Ganguly re-appointed as chairman of ICC men’s cricket committee

Sourav Ganguly has been re-elected as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s cricket committee. VVS Laxman has also been retained as a panel member, according to a statement released by the sport’s global governing body on Sunday.

Ganguly, aged 52, who captained India with notable success from 2000 to 2005, first took on the role of committee chair in 2021, succeeding Anil Kumble. Kumble had completed the maximum tenure of three-year term.

Joining Ganguly and Laxman on the men’s committee are former Afghanistan cricketer Hamid Hassan, West Indies legend Desmond Haynes, South Africa’s Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma, and former England batsman Jonathan Trott.

The ICC women’s cricket committee has been reconstituted with former New Zealand off-spinner Catherine Campbell appointed as chair. The committee also includes ex-Australian cricketer Avril Fahey and Pholetsi Moseki from Cricket South Africa.

Full list of appointments: ICC Men’s Cricket Committee: Sourav Ganguly was re-appointed as Chair, and Hamid Hassan, Desmond Haynes, Temba Bavuma, VVS Laxman (re-appointment) and Jonathan Trott were appointed to the Committee.

ICC Women’s Cricket Committee: Catherine Campbell (re-appointed), Avril Fahey and Pholetsi Moseki.

Task force and support fund for Afghanistan's women cricketers ICC has joined hands with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and Cricket Australia (CA) and, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to help the women cricketers in Afghanistan.

"At the International Cricket Council, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances. In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport," Jay Shah said in an official statement.

"This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket’s global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope," he added.

Human Rights Watch's request to ICC Earlier, Human Rights Watch had requested ICC to suspend Taliban-run Afghanistan from ICC membership