Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes to Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji after she won a bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 final on her debut at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

"Congratulations to Deepthi Jeevanji for her spectacular Bronze medal win in the Women's 400M T20 at #Paralympics2024! She is a source of inspiration for countless people. Her skills and tenacity are commendable," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, President Murmu also congratulated Deepthi Jeevanji on winning bronze medal in women's 400m - T20 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. “She has demonstrated resilience and dedication in the face of several adversities. I wish her still higher achievements in the future,” Murmu said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Deepthi success for her future. "Deepthi Jeevanji's bronze medal at the #Paralympics2024 in the Women's 400m T 20 event is a testament to her phenomenal talent and perseverance. You have made our country shine with glory and set a brilliant example for budding athletes. Keep pacing ahead," Shah wrote on X.

Deepthi wins bronze Deepthi, 21, was quick off the blocks but fell short towards the final phase of the race and finished behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar and Turkey's Aysel Onder in Paris.

In a race that was decided by the narrowest of the margins, Deepthi clocked 55.82s to add a bronze to India's constantly growing medal tally. Yuliia took away the gold with a timing of 55.16s and Aysel settled for silver with a timing of 55.23s.

She made her way into the final with a sensational run in the qualification round. Deepthi finished first in her women's 400m-T20 round 1 in 55.45s. Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar clocked her season-best timing of 56.49s to secure the second spot and qualify for the final. Brazil's Antonia Keyla Da Silva Barros also produced her season's best performance. She finished third and qualified for the final with a timing of 57.54s.