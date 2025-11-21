South Africa announce squads for India tour: Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

South Africa have unveiled their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against India, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje making a long-awaited return to the T20I setup after overcoming a series of injuries.

The 32-year-old speedster last featured for the Proteas in the 2024 T20 World Cup final and has now earned his spot back through impressive domestic outings. His inclusion provides a timely lift, especially with premier pacer Kagiso Rabada ruled out for four weeks due to a rib injury.

Shukri Conrad's statement South Africa coach Shukri Conrad expressed, "We know exactly what he (Nortje) brings so we’re really looking forward to working with him."

"Of course we'll miss KG (Rabada) on this tour, but as we saw in the first test win over India, this group has depth and that is one of our primary goals as a squad, to develop a unit filled with players who can step up at any time."

ODI squad announcement details South Africa also named a squad for the three-match one-day international series that will be played ahead of the T20s.

It contains many of the same players who did duty on the recent tour of Pakistan, with experienced wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock selected for both the ODI and T20 squads.

The ODI series will be played from November 30 to December 6, with the five T20s from December 9-19.

The teams complete their test series with a second and final fixture that starts on Saturday.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Osneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

