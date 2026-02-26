South Africa beat West Indies by 9 wickets in T20 World Cup clash: Updated points table and qualification scenarios

South Africa crushed West Indies by nine wickets in their Super 8 Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In a commanding display, the Proteas chased down West Indies' 176/8 with ease, finishing at 177/1 in just 16.1 overs. Aiden Markram starred with an unbeaten 82, supported by Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in a solid opening stand.

This result strengthened South Africa's grip on the top spot and boosted India's hopes, as the West Indies' net run rate took a hit. The Proteas now lead convincingly with two wins from two games.

T20 World Cup points table: Super 8 Group 1 rankings after WI vs SA clash

Rankings and teams Matches played Won Lost No result Points NRR South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 +2.890 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 +1.791 India 1 0 1 0 0 -3.800 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 -5.350

The top two teams from Group 1 advance to the semi-finals. Here are qualification scenarios

South Africa qualification scenario South Africa are in pole position and nearly qualified. With four points and a strong NRR, a win in their remaining game against Zimbabwe on March 1 would confirm their semi-final spot. Even a loss might suffice if NRR holds, but they control their destiny. Their flawless bowling and batting make them favourites to top the group.

West Indies qualification scenario West Indies slipped to second after the heavy defeat. They have two points but a healthy NRR buffer. To secure a semi-final berth, they must beat India in their final group match on March 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A win would likely take them to four points; combined with their current NRR, it should be enough unless India pulls off a massive upset victory. A loss could eliminate them if India improves NRR significantly.

India qualification scenario India remain winless with zero points from one game and a poor NRR of -3.800 after their earlier loss. Their campaign hangs by a thread. Victory against Zimbabwe in the ongoing game on February 26 and the West Indies on March 1 is essential, preferably by a big margin, to boost NRR. Even then, they need West Indies to drop points elsewhere or rely on Zimbabwe not causing upsets. A loss ends their hopes. India must bat aggressively and bowl tightly to revive their title defense.

Zimbabwe qualification scenario Zimbabwe are bottom with zero points and a dismal NRR of -5.350 from one loss. Their remaining fixtures are against India on February 26 and against South Africa on March 1. An unlikely win might give them two points, but improving NRR enough to overtake India or West Indies seems improbable. They are effectively out unless miracles happen in results and margins.

With India vs Zimbabwe underway and key clashes ahead, Group 1 promises drama. South Africa look strongest, but India's clash with West Indies could reshape everything.