South Africa team sings 'Bella Ciao' inspired victory song for Temba Bavuma after World Test Championship win | Watch

South Africa's cricket team led by captain Temba Bavuma scripted history by clinching their first ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title on Saturday (June 14). They ended a 27-year drought for a major ICC trophy by registering a 5-wicket win in a thrilling 282-run chase against Australia at the Lord's in London.

The special victory was a testament to the team’s resilience, with Bavuma’s 66-run knock despite a hamstring injury and Aiden Markram’s match-defining 136 runs powering the side to glory. This title marked South Africa’s first senior ICC victory since 1998. South African squad sang a special song for skipper Bavuma after the win.

Viral celebration with ‘Bella Ciao’ inspired song The post-match festivities caught global attention when the Proteas sang a special song inspired by the iconic ‘Bella Ciao’ tune, famously associated with Money Heist. They honoured Bavuma's leadership by singing the unique version of the anthem in the Lord’s dressing room. The video of the players dancing and singing went viral.

Watch video

Temba Bavuma’s leadership Temba Bavuma began his Test captaincy for South Africa in the 2022/23 West Indies series, stepping into the role with confidence. He has been a remarkable leader with nine wins and one draw in his first 10 Tests. He holds the best-ever start for a Test captain, surpassing legends like Warwick Armstrong. His 66-run knock played through pain in the WTC final, was a defining moment, earning praise from cricket icons like AB de Villiers and Sachin Tendulkar.

Temba Buvuma's performance in the WTC final First innings

Bavuma scored 36 runs off 84 balls and smashed 4 boundaries and a six. He was dismissed by Pat Cummins in the 40th over.

Second Innings

Bavuma played a crucial knock for the Proteas in the second innings. He smashed 66 runs off 134 balls including five boundaries. He fell prey to Cummin's delivery again and lost his wicket in the 59th over.