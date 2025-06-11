South Africa vs Australia, WTC final: Lord's, London – Pitch report, weather forecast, AI predictions and more

South Africa will lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday day (June 11). The clash will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

While the defending champions Australia will want to reclaim the title, South Africa will seek to clinch their first WTC trophy.

Pitch Report – Lord's Cricket Ground, London The deck at the Lord's will help the pacers in the beginning, however, it is expected to be on the drier side as the game progresses and therefore will assist the spinners.

If the batters manage to put runs on the board in the initial overs without losing wickets, then the pitch will be favourable for them to register a good total.

Weather Report – London According to AccuWeather, the temperature in London will hover around 20 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will increase to 23 degrees Celsius by the end. The sky is expected to be partly sunny throughout the match duration and there is a negligible chance of rain.

Lord's Cricket Ground – Test Stats Total matches played: 147

Matches won by batting first: 53

Matches won by batting second: 43

Highest team total: 729/6 by Australia vs England

Lowest team total: 38/10 by Ireland vs England

Highest total successfully chased: 344/1 by West Indies vs England

Lowest total defended: 62/10 by England vs Australia

South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in Tests Matches played: 18

Matches won: 6

Matches lost: 8

Matches ending in a draw: 4

Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in Tests Matches played: 40

Matches won: 18

Matches lost: 7

Matches ending in a draw: 15

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 101

Matches won by South Africa: 26

Matches won by Australia: 54

Matches ended in a draw: 21

Australia vs South Africa at a neutral venue Australia and South Africa have faced each other thrice in neutral Tests, with all three played in 1912. Australia won two of those Tests at Manchester and Lord's. The third at Nottingham ended in a draw.

AI Predictions According to the prediction by Grok: Australia will win the 2025 WTC Final against South Africa. Steve Smith is likely to score the most runs and Pat Cummins will take the most wickets. Australia’s experience at the Lord's and current form gives them an edge. Smith’s recent five centuries and Cummins’ 6/45 in Sydney back their dominance, despite South Africa’s strong pace attack.