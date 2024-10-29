South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Crucial match for SA in race for WTC final; find out why

South Africa are leading the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-0, having won the first game.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Advertisement
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Crucial match for Aiden Markram and co in race for WTC final; find out why(X)

South Africa might be leading the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-0 but the Aiden Markram-led side will be under immense pressure when the Proteas take the field against their Asian opponent in the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) spicing up, five teams - India, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are in contention for the top two spots.

While India and Australia are currently in first and second positions respectively, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa complete the top five. The Proteas are currently having a PCT of 47.62% and need to win atleast four of their remaining five Tests to make it to the final.

Advertisement
Also Read | India vs South Africa T20I series: Schedule, squads, live streaming and more

South Africa’s WTC final qualification scenario

South Africa’s ongoing second Test against Bangladesh is their last away game in the current WTC cycle. After this game, South Africa will be hosting Sri Lanka (two Tests) and Pakistan (two Tests) at home.

  • If South Africa win all their last five games, then they will reach a PCT of 69.44% - enough to qualify for the final. Only one among India and Australia can go past the PCT of 69.44%.
  • If South Africa win four and draw one, it will take them to a PCT of 63.89%. In this case, South Africa will need help from others for their final qualification.
  • In case, the Markram-led side win four matches and lose one game, their PCT will drop down to 61.11% PCT and need assistance from other teams.

Advertisement
Also Read | Can India still qualify for WTC final 2025 despite crushing home series loss?

South Africa’s Test record at home

South Africa have a decent Test record at home, winning 117 games out of 250 encounters. They lost 77 matches and drew 56. The Proteas have not lost a Test series at home since 2021. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSouth Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Crucial match for SA in race for WTC final; find out why
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts