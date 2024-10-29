South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Crucial match for SA in race for WTC final; find out why

South Africa might be leading the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-0 but the Aiden Markram-led side will be under immense pressure when the Proteas take the field against their Asian opponent in the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) spicing up, five teams - India, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are in contention for the top two spots.

While India and Australia are currently in first and second positions respectively, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa complete the top five. The Proteas are currently having a PCT of 47.62% and need to win atleast four of their remaining five Tests to make it to the final.

South Africa’s WTC final qualification scenario South Africa’s ongoing second Test against Bangladesh is their last away game in the current WTC cycle. After this game, South Africa will be hosting Sri Lanka (two Tests) and Pakistan (two Tests) at home.

If South Africa win all their last five games, then they will reach a PCT of 69.44% - enough to qualify for the final. Only one among India and Australia can go past the PCT of 69.44%.

If South Africa win four and draw one, it will take them to a PCT of 63.89%. In this case, South Africa will need help from others for their final qualification.

In case, the Markram-led side win four matches and lose one game, their PCT will drop down to 61.11% PCT and need assistance from other teams.

