South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Crucial match for SA in race for WTC final; find out why

South Africa might be leading the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-0 but the Aiden Markram-led side will be under immense pressure when the Proteas take the field against their Asian opponent in the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) spicing up, five teams - India, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are in contention for the top two spots.
While India and Australia are currently in first and second positions respectively, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa complete the top five. The Proteas are currently having a PCT of 47.62% and need to win atleast four of their remaining five Tests to make it to the final.
South Africa’s ongoing second Test against Bangladesh is their last away game in the current WTC cycle. After this game, South Africa will be hosting Sri Lanka (two Tests) and Pakistan (two Tests) at home.
South Africa have a decent Test record at home, winning 117 games out of 250 encounters. They lost 77 matches and drew 56. The Proteas have not lost a Test series at home since 2021.