South Africa vs England Live Streaming: Having already exited the semifinal race, England will play for pride when they take on South Africa in the final group B encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday (March 1) at the National Stadium in Karachi. While India and New Zealand have already made their places in the last eight, its a three-way battle among Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan in Group B for the final two semifinal spots.

With three points from two games, South Africa just need a win to advance. A win would take the Proteas to five points after they won against Afghanistan while their clash against Australia was washed out. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler will be leading England one last time against South Africa after the 34-year-old stepped down from captaincy.

South Africa vs England match details The South Africa vs England fixture in Group B will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (March 1). The SA vs ENG clash starts at 2:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs England probable XIs England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa vs England live streaming details JioStar is the official live streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The South Africa vs England clash will be available on JioStar.

How to watch South Africa vs England on TV Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the South Africa vs England clash on TV.

South Africa vs England live streaming details outside India Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN