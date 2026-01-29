Subscribe

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE: SA win toss, opt to bowl

SA VS WI 2nd T20I LIVE Score: South Africa hold a 1-0 advantage after dominating the 1st T20I in Paarl (WI 173/7; SA 176/1 in 17.5 overs). In the 2nd T20I at the SuperSport Park, the Proteas aim to seal the series and build momentum, while West Indies look to force a decider.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated29 Jan 2026, 09:09:23 PM IST
Advertisement
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score(AP)

SA VS WI 2nd T20I LIVE Score: The South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I is the crucial second match of the three-game series during the West Indies tour of South Africa in 2026. The Proteas, lead 1-0 after a commanding 9-wicket victory in the opener at Paarl, where they chased down 174, powered by Aiden Markram's unbeaten 86 and solid contributions from the top order.

South Africa will aim to seal the series and build momentum, while West Indies, led by stand-in captain Roston Chase, look to force a decider.

Full Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
29 Jan 2026, 09:09:23 PM IST

SA VS WI LIVE Cricket Score: South Africa Playing XI

Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

29 Jan 2026, 09:08:16 PM IST

SA VS WI LIVE Cricket Score: West Indies Playing XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

29 Jan 2026, 09:07:27 PM IST

SA VS WI LIVE Cricket Score: Toss update

South Africa win the toss and opt to bowl.

29 Jan 2026, 08:08:24 PM IST

SA VS WI LIVE Cricket Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsSouth Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE: SA win toss, opt to bowl
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts