South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE: SA win toss, opt to bowl

SA VS WI 2nd T20I LIVE Score: The South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I is the crucial second match of the three-game series during the West Indies tour of South Africa in 2026. The Proteas, lead 1-0 after a commanding 9-wicket victory in the opener at Paarl, where they chased down 174, powered by Aiden Markram's unbeaten 86 and solid contributions from the top order.

South Africa will aim to seal the series and build momentum, while West Indies, led by stand-in captain Roston Chase, look to force a decider.

Full Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs