South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius gets parole 10 years after killing girlfriend
Known as the ‘Blade Runner’ for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, Pistorius went from a public hero as a Paralympic champion to a convicted killer in hearings that caught the world's attention a decade ago.
South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was granted parole effective from Jan. 5, the Department of Correctional Services said on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message