South Africa's male cricket legends slammed for no-show at Women's World Cup final: 'Who the hell showed up?'

India’s triumph in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium has sparked jubilation across the subcontinent — and a storm of self-reflection thousands of kilometres away in South Africa.

While India’s fans, players, and legends celebrated an emphatic home victory, a pointed social media post from Cape Town has forced South Africa’s cricket establishment into an uncomfortable national debate.

South African actress, writer, and avid cricket follower Thanja Vuur ignited the controversy after she called out the country’s former cricketers and officials for their conspicuous absence from the World Cup final. In a widely shared Instagram reel posted from her account @cape_town_cricket_queen, Vuur drew a sharp contrast between India’s visible solidarity and South Africa’s silence.

“India, you win this World Cup. Your congratulations is coming. Just give me a few minutes because first I’m gonna tell you why. The reason is you,” she began, addressing Indian fans directly.

Praising the sea of blue that filled the stadium, she noted how Indian greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar, and VVS Laxman all turned up to support the women’s team on their historic night.

Her tone then shifted sharply as she turned her attention to South Africa’s own cricket fraternity. “Who the hell showed up from South Africa? These ex-cricket players that you love from South Africa, the men... where are they? Oh, this event was not high-profile enough for them,” she said — a quote that has since gone viral across both nations’ sporting circles.

Vuur’s frustration extended beyond retired players. “The girls worked so hard. They did so well. But what does it feel like when none of these people show up? Did they just think we were gonna lose? Is that the message they’re sending?” she asked, lamenting the absence of South Africa’s sports ministry and cricket administrators from the final.

Her comments have reignited a broader conversation about gender equity in South African sport. Despite the national women’s team reaching its first-ever ODI World Cup final, the lack of visible institutional backing and fanfare has been viewed by many as emblematic of the unequal attention given to women’s cricket.

Team India lifts the Women's World Cup trophy By contrast, India’s victory — led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and powered by a record DY Patil crowd — underscored the transformative power of public enthusiasm.

Vuur concluded her message by applauding Indian fans: “You guys live and breathe this sport... It is breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You are the winners of this World Cup. And you know what? You deserve it.”