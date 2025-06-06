Spain thrash France to storm into final of Nations League 2025; set to face Portugal

Spain beat France to claim a spot in the final of the Nations League 2025. The match seemed as a one-sided game in the first half turned into a nail-biting thriller while reaching its final stages. The winners will now face Portugal in the final match and the losing team will face Germany in the clash for third place.

First half Spain looked unstoppable and took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half of the match. The game began with France looking strong, keeping the ball, and trying to break through Spain’s defense. By the 16th minute, France had completed 202 passes compared to Spain’s 172. But Spain’s goalkeeper, Unai Simon, was outstanding, making key saves, including stopping a shot from Doue in the 31st minute of the game and the scores were level at 0-0.

Nico Williams and Mikel Merino score goals In the 23rd minute, Spain took the lead with star player Lamine Yamal gave a pass to Oyarzabal in the box. Oyarzabal outsmarted the defenders and set up Nico Williams, who smashed the ball into the top of the net to register a goal.

Two minutes after the first goal, in the 25th minute, Spain scored again. Mikel Merino and Oyarzabal passed the ball quickly to each other, freeing Merino inside the box. He then kicked the ball into the bottom corner of the net, making the score 2-0.

France keep the lead in the first half France kept trying, with players like Dembele and Olise creating chances, but Spain’s defense stayed solid with Unai Simon making stunning saves. A late goal by Huijsen was ruled out for offside in the 44th minute, keeping the score at 2-0 after the halftime whistle blew.

The second half The match resumed after half-time and the Spanish attack got more lethal. In the 50th minute, Yamal won a penalty after being fouled by Rabiot, who earned a yellow card. After a VAR check, Yamal converted the penalty in the 54th minute, making it 3-0. A minute later, Pedri added a fourth goal. Pedri played a quick one-two with Williams before he sent the ball past Maignan, solidifying Spain’s dominance.

Mbappe’s response France earned a penalty in the 58th minute when Porro fouled Mbappe. The French captain stepped up and scored in the 59th minute, putting the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 4-1.

Another one for Spain Spain kept control, and in the 67th minute, Yamal scored again. The young player slipped the ball past Maignan from a tough angle, making it 5-1 and sealing the win.

Substitutions and final stages In the 63rd minute, both teams made changes. France brought on Barcola, Gusto, and Cherki for Kalulu, Doue, and Olise, while Spain replaced Williams and Pedri with Ruiz and Olmo.

The turnaround: France’s late rally France bounced back strongly and in the 79th minute, debutant Rayan Cherki ignited hopes with a stunning volley, assisted by Kylian Mbappe, taking the scores to 2-5. An unfortunate own goal by Spain’s Dani Vivian in the 84th minute, added to the drama as Spain's dominating lead got lessened. France’s persistence paid off in the 90+3rd minute when Randal Kolo Muani headed in a pinpoint cross from Cherki, making it 5-4. Despite their late surge, France couldn’t find an equalizer.

Closing stages As the match entered five minutes of added time, France pushed desperately for a draw. A free kick in the 90+5th minute saw Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon confidently claim the ball, thwarting France’s final chance. The referee’s whistle at 90+6th minute confirmed Spain’s hard-fought victory, with the Spanish crowd erupting as their team held firm.