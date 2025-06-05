Spain vs France, Nations League Semifinal: Head-to-head details

Spain will lock horns with France in the second semifinal match of the UEFA Nations League match. The clash will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart in Germany. Before the high-stakes match begins, let's dive in and know about how both teams have fared against each other.
Both Spain and France have clinched the title once. While France beat Spain 2-1 in the final of the 2021 edition, Spain lifted the trophy the next season after beating Croatia on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after extra time.
In the head-to-head record, Spain have the upper hand by winning 17 of the 37 matches played.
Matches played: 37
Matches won by Spain: 17
Matches won by France: 13
Draws: 7
The previous time these two sides came face to face was in the Euro 2024 semifinal stage. The game resulted in Spain securing a 2-1 win.
The winner of the semifinal match between Spain and France will face Portugal in the summit clash on June 8. Portugal beat Germany 2-1 in the first semifinal to clinch their spot in the final.
Spain Playing XI: Unai Simon, Mingueza, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella, Pedri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata
France Playing XI: Maignan, Gusto, Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Digne, Tchouameni, Kone, Rabiot, Olise, Mbappe, Kolo Muani
“We have in this tournament the three previous winners of the Nations League, three previous World Cup winners, and a previous Euro winner. So you certainly can’t call it a minor tournament, and we place huge importance upon it.
“We will give it everything, and we want to make history by becoming the first team to win the Nations League twice."
“This Spain team has already shown their quality, and they are the best side in Europe and probably the best in the world. They also may have a few players who are fresher. But still, my team always has the ability to maintain a strong collective and technical rhythm."
