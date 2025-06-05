Spain vs France, Nations League Semifinal: Head-to-head details

Spain will lock horns with France in the second semifinal match of the UEFA Nations League match. The clash will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart in Germany. Before the high-stakes match begins, let's dive in and know about how both teams have fared against each other.

France vs Spain in the Nations League Both Spain and France have clinched the title once. While France beat Spain 2-1 in the final of the 2021 edition, Spain lifted the trophy the next season after beating Croatia on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after extra time.

Spain vs France Head-to-head details In the head-to-head record, Spain have the upper hand by winning 17 of the 37 matches played.

Matches played: 37

Matches won by Spain: 17

Matches won by France: 13

Draws: 7

France vs Spain's last game The previous time these two sides came face to face was in the Euro 2024 semifinal stage. The game resulted in Spain securing a 2-1 win.

Form of the teams in the previous five matches Spain: Draw

Draw

Won

Won

Won

France: Won

Lost

Won

Draw

Won

UEFA Nations League final The winner of the semifinal match between Spain and France will face Portugal in the summit clash on June 8. Portugal beat Germany 2-1 in the first semifinal to clinch their spot in the final.

Probable Lineups- Spain Playing XI: Unai Simon, Mingueza, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella, Pedri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata

France Playing XI: Maignan, Gusto, Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Digne, Tchouameni, Kone, Rabiot, Olise, Mbappe, Kolo Muani

Luis de la Fuente, Spain's coach before the match “We have in this tournament the three previous winners of the Nations League, three previous World Cup winners, and a previous Euro winner. So you certainly can’t call it a minor tournament, and we place huge importance upon it.

“We will give it everything, and we want to make history by becoming the first team to win the Nations League twice."