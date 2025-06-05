Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League Semifinals: Live Streaming, timings, predicted lineups and more

Spain vs France: Here is all you need to know about live streaming details, predicted lineups, venue and timings in India and the US.

France national team manager Didier Dechamps, his assistant Guy Stephan, France's forward Kylian Mbappe, French defender Malo Gusto and French midfielder Rayan Cherki, arrive for a training session as part of the French national team's preparation for the upcoming UEFA Nations League semi-final football match against Spain,(AFP)

Spain will take on France in the second semifinal clash of the UEFA Nations League. The highly-anticipated clash will be played at the Stuttgart Arena. The winner of the game will advance to the summit clash against Portugal, while the loser will compete in the third-place playoff against Germany.

Spain aims to continue their strong international form, having won the Nations League in 2023, while France will be eyeing a second title, having won the competition in 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League Semifinals match?

The match between the two European giants will be on June 6, Friday in India, and June 5, Thursday in the US.

What is the match timing in India and the US?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (India) and 3:00 PM ET (US).

Head-to-head details

Both teams faced each other 37 times. While Spain won 17 matches, France clinched victories in 13 games. 7 games between the teams ended in a draw.

Predicted Lineups

Spain Playing XI: Unai Simon, Mingueza, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella, Pedri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata

France Playing XI: Maignan, Gusto, Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Digne, Tchouameni, Kone, Rabiot, Olise, Mbappe, Kolo Muani

Where to watch Spain vs France in India?

Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League semifinal live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

Where to watch Spain vs France in the US?

US viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League semifinal live on Fubo, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and ViX (with Sling TV).

What if the match ends in a draw?

If the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes then an extra 15 minutes will be given. It will be followed by a penalty shoot if necessary.

