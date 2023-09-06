Spanish Soccer Federation Fires Women’s National Team Coach Weeks After World Cup Win1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 02:16 AM IST
The removal of World Cup-winner Jorge Vilda comes amid pressure to force out federation head Luis Rubiales following his forcible kiss of a player last month.
Less than three weeks after Spain won the Women’s World Cup, the Spanish soccer federation on Tuesday fired national team coach Jorge Vilda, as it attempted to repair the damage caused by federation head Luis Rubiales’s forcible kiss of a player during the celebrations.