Speed skating-Norways Eitrem smashes 5,000m world record in Inzell

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian Sander Eitrem shattered the men's 5,000 metres world record at the Speed Skating World Cup in Inzell, Germany, on Saturday, winning the event in five minutes 58.52 seconds and becoming the first to skate the distance in under six minutes.

The previous record of 6:00.23 was set in November by Frenchman Timothy Loubineaud in Salt Lake City and Eitrem, who finished third in the long distances overall standings, has hit peak form in perfect time for next month's Winter Olympics.

The 23-year-old Eitrem looked stunned with his achievement after crossing the line at the Max Aicher Arena, throwing his goggles in the air in celebration before putting his hands on his head in disbelief.

"I am still speechless," Eitrem told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

"It probably hasn't fully sunk in yet. Being the first under six minutes has been a dream since I was little, so the fact that I actually am the first, it's incredibly big."

Loubineaud trailed in more than five seconds behind Eitrem in third place, with Czech Metodej Jilek finishing second in 6:01.98, enough to win top spot overall for the 19-year-old.

American Jordan Stolz continued his dominance, winning the final 1,000m race of the World Cup and topping the overall standings after victory in all five races to add to the 1,500m title he won on Friday.

Stolz also holds an insurmountable lead in the 500m standings, ahead of the final race on Sunday.

Speed skating at the Milano Cortina Winter Games takes place from February 7-21.