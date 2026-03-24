Chennai Super Kings name Australian pacer Spencer Johnson as Nathan Ellis replacement for IPL 2026; all you need to know

Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the TATA IPL 2026 season as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis. The five-time champions confirmed the signing on Tuesday, bringing the experienced quick into their squad for INR 1.5 Crore.
Johnson had recently pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 due to personal reasons, but he is now set to feature in the high-profile Indian T20 league. The move comes as CSK look to strengthen their pace attack ahead of the tournament, which is expected to begin in late March or early April.
"Chennai Super Kings have picked a player replacement for injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL)," the league stated in an official press release. "Spencer Johnson will join CSK for INR 1.5 Crore as a replacement for Ellis."
The 26-year-old Johnson brings valuable international experience to the yellow brigade. He has represented Australia in 13 matches across formats including 5 ODIs and 8 T20Is, picking up 18 wickets in the process. Known for his sharp left-arm seam bowling and ability to generate pace and swing, Johnson has already tasted IPL action with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in previous seasons.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.