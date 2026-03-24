Chennai Super Kings name Australian pacer Spencer Johnson as Nathan Ellis replacement for IPL 2026; all you need to know

Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the TATA IPL 2026 season as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis. The five-time champions confirmed the signing on Tuesday, bringing the experienced quick into their squad for INR 1.5 Crore.
Johnson had recently pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 due to personal reasons, but he is now set to feature in the high-profile Indian T20 league. The move comes as CSK look to strengthen their pace attack ahead of the tournament, which is expected to begin in late March or early April.
"Chennai Super Kings have picked a player replacement for injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL)," the league stated in an official press release. "Spencer Johnson will join CSK for INR 1.5 Crore as a replacement for Ellis."
The 26-year-old Johnson brings valuable international experience to the yellow brigade. He has represented Australia in 13 matches across formats including 5 ODIs and 8 T20Is, picking up 18 wickets in the process. Known for his sharp left-arm seam bowling and ability to generate pace and swing, Johnson has already tasted IPL action with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in previous seasons.
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