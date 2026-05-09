Spencer Jones makes his MLB debut and gives Yankees lineup one more 6-foot-7 slugger

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Spencer Jones couldn’t help but notice all the differences as the New York Yankees’ newest slugger walked into the visiting clubhouse before his major league debut Friday.

Then he tried putting that out of his mind.

“It’s the same game – that’s all everyone’s been telling me,” Jones said before the Yankees' three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. “That’s how I’m going to approach this, and go from there.”

Jones gives the Yankees one more 6-foot-7 outfielder to pair with three-time MVP Aaron Judge. The heralded prospect was called up after Jasson Dominguez sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder while crashing into the wall to make a catch in a 9-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Jones wore uniform No. 78 and batted sixth as the designated hitter against Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski, Major League Baseball’s hardest-throwing starting pitcher. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he is willing to play Jones in center field or left on occasion.

Jones couldn’t hide his excitement as he prepared for his debut. He noticed everything from the greater food options to the fancier bathrooms. Yet his teammates also said he had the type of personality that should enable him to make a quick adjustment.

“For such a big and powerful guy, he’s always very relaxed,” catcher/first baseman Ben Rice said. “Say, ‘What’s going on?’ He’ll say, ‘I’m just cruising.’ It’s his saying.”

Jones figures he can learn plenty from Rice. The two friends both came up the Yankees system, though Rice made his debut in 2024 and had a breakthrough 2025.

“I told Ben this morning I’ll be attached at his hip today,” Jones said.

Jones, who turns 25 on Thursday, was hitting .258 with a .366 on-base percentage, .592 slugging percentage, 11 homers and seven steals in 33 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His 41 RBIs lead minor league players.

He has been one of the Yankees’ top prospects ever since they selected him out of Vanderbilt with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft. The biggest concern with him is his ability to make contact, as he has struck out 600 times in 1,833 minor league plate appearances.

But he’s showing progress in that regard.

After striking out 21 times in his first 41 at-bats this season, Jones has hit .291 with nine homers, 31 RBIs and 25 strikeouts in 79 at-bats since. That follows a 2025 season in which he batted .274 with a .932 OPS, 35 homers, 80 RBIs and 29 steals in 116 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset.

Jones struck out 200 times in 2024 and 179 last year.

“I thought this spring was really good as far as seeing some of the adjustment he’s making to improve on those kind of things,” Boone said. “I think just with his power and his size, there’s going to be swing-and-miss in his game, and that’s part of it. There’s great players around the league that have that. But I think he’s made real adjustments over the last couple of years from an approach, from a swing standpoint. I feel like I saw some of those take hold, especially seeing him on an everyday basis in spring training.”

Boone cautioned that players as tall as Jones often need time to develop.

“More levers, more to get in sync,” Boone said. “It’s the same for a big pitcher. I always look at it like the Randy Johnsons of the world. Randy Johnson … it was rough early on in his career. I think part of that is just learning the mechanics. It’s the same for hitters. Aaron Judge, it took a little bit. Richie Sexson, who obviously played here a long time.

“Big guys like that, I think it’s more challenging to master your mechanics, so to speak. But once you do, you have advantages because of your leverages and levers and strength and all of that. He’s worked really hard at it.”