Sports bettors are a lot more confident than they should be
SummaryStudy finds that the average bettor expects to to make a little money on future bets, even though they lose an average of 7.5 cents per dollar.
Hope springs eternal for sports bettors, as they typically expect to break even on future wagers even when they have consistently lost money in the past.
