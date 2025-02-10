Sports bettors are a lot more confident than they should be

To qualify for the study, conducted between March 8 and June 10, 2024, participants had to report that they bet on sports at least weekly and wagered at least $100 in the past month. In the 30 days before the study began, the median participant wagered $153 a week, though more than 25% of participants bet more than $1,000 a week. The median participant placed 17.4 bets a week at an average bet size of $10.30.