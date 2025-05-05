SRH vs DC, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 5th of May, Monday. The match will be played at SRH's home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins' SRH, who are still mathematically in contention for making it to the Playoffs, will want to win their fourth match of the season. On the other hand, Axar Patel's DC, who lost two consecutive matches, will want to bounce back and try to inch closer to Playoff qualification.

Pitch Report The pitches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium have behaved differently. While the one when Mumbai Indians played was comparatively slower, others have seen high-scoring matches being played. The team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling.

Weather Report, Hyderabad According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Hyderabad will be around 35 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 29 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 25% to 41% during match hours. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – IPL Stats Matches Played: 82

Matches won batting first: 35

Matches won batting second: 46

Matches with no result : 0

Matches tied: 1

Highest total by a team: 286

Lowest total by a team: 80

Highest individual score by a player: 141 – Abhishek Sharma

Best bowling figures by a player: 6/12 – Alzarri Joseph

Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Matches played: 62

Matches won: 37

Matches lost: 24

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest score: 286

Lowest score: 96

Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Matches played: 9

Matches won: 6

Matches lost: 3

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 193

Lowest score: 80

Probable XIIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (Captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (Captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma

Head-to-head details Matches played: 25

Matches won by SRH: 13

Matches won by DC: 12

Matches tied: 0