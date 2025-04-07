SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj achieves career-best figures, reaches remarkable milestone

Mohammed Siraj delivered an impressive performance to power his team Gujarat Titans (GT) to a 7-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (April 6). In the game, Siraj took a four-wicket haul and was named the Player of the Match. Along with this, Siraj reached a special milestone.

Mohammed Siraj contributed to dismantling Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting line-up. He took two crucial wickets, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, in the powerplay. After this, Siraj reached a remarkable feat as he completed 100 wickets in IPL. He later dismissed Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh and conceded 17 runs to record his best bowling figures of the tournament.

Siraj's Performance in IPL so far Total matches: 97

Wickets taken: 102

Economy: 8.61

BBM: 4/17

4 wicket hauls: 3

Siraj also made it to the list of Gujarat Titans bowlers with the best bowling figures. Interestingly, His impressive 4/17 surpassed Rashid Khan’s 4/24 in Pune in 2022, making him lead the list of GT bowlers with the best bowling figures away from home. Additionally, Siraj’s 4/17 outshined Mohammed Shami’s 4/21, making it the best bowling figures by a GT bowler against SRH.

Best figures for Gujarat Titans in IPL 5/10 - Mohit Sharma vs MI, (Ahmedabad 2023)

4/11 - Mohammed Shami vs DC, (Ahmedabad 2023)

4/17 - Mohammed Siraj vs SRH, (Hyderabad 2025)

4/21 - Mohammed Shami vs SRH, (Ahmedabad 2023)

4/24 - Rashid Khan vs LSG, (Pune 2022)

Best figures for a Gujarat Titans bowler vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 4/17 - Mohammed Siraj, (Hyderabad 2025)

4/21 - Mohammed Shami, (Ahmedabad 2023)

4/28 - Mohit Sharma, (Ahmedabad 2023)

Siraj at the post-match presentation ceremony after receiving a second consecutive POTM award "When you come to your home ground, it's a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up. I have played for seven years for RCB. I have worked hard on my bowling and also on my mindset, it's working really well for me," Siraj said while talking about his bowling.

He further expressed how he felt about the Champions Trophy snub, "At one time, I was not able to digest it, but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game. Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I'm enjoying my bowling. As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL."