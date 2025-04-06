SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to encounter Gujarat Titans in the 19th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 6th of April, Sunday. The match will be played at SRH's home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH who lost their previous two matches will want to break the losing streak. On the other hand, Shubman Gill's GT will want to carry the momentum from their impressive win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Pitch report The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is expected to be batting-friendly. The pitch will be favourable for pacers and can provide some assistance as the game progresses. When it comes to pacers, it will be helpful as the surface slows down.

SRH vs GT, Weather Report at Hyderabad According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 28 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 24% to 41% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and, there is negligible possibility of rain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL stats at Hyderabad Matches played: 59

Matches won: 36

Matches lost: 22

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 286

Lowest Score: 96

IPL statistics at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Highest team score: 286/6 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (2025)

Lowest team score: 80/10 by Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013)

Highest score in a match by a player: David Warner (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 126 runs (2017)

Most wickets by a player in a match : Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 wickets (2019)

SRH vs GT Head-to-head details Matches played: 4

Matches won by GT: 3

Matches won by SRH: 1

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Full Squads Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby