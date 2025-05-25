Subscribe

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report and more

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Here's a look at the pitch analysis, weather prediction, key numbers, and probable XIIs ahead of the SRH vs KKR clash in IPL 2025.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 May 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mayank Agarwal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 25 (Sunday). The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Pat Cummins-led SRH who have been eliminated from the Playoffs, will want to end their 2025 IPL campaign on a high note by winning the final game. In their previous two matches, they beat Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR were inconsistent this season, and failed to qualify for the top four after a rain-abandoned game. The defending champions will also want to clinch victory and carry the momentum to next season.

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is traditionally known to be on the slower side, favoring spinners as the game progresses. However, in recent seasons, the surface has been batting-friendly with short boundaries assisting in the high-scoring matches. A high-scoring match can be expected at a neutral venue for both teams.

Weather Report – Delhi

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi will be around 33 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 31 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to be very high around 54% to 59% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – IPL Stats

Total matches played: 95

Matches won by batting first: 45

Matches won by batting second: 49

No result: 1

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 173

Highest team total: 266

Lowest team total: 83

SRH at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Matches played: 12

Matches won: 8

Matches lost: 4

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 266

Lowest score: 132

KKR at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Matches played: 12

Matches won: 6

Matches lost: 5

Matches tied: 1

No result: 0

Highest score: 204

Lowest score: 127

Head-to-head details

Matches played: 29

Matches won by SRH: 9

Matches won by KKR: 20

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (captain), Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje/Spencer Johnson

