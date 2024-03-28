SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Top 10 hilarious Hardik Pandya memes following Mumbai Indian's 2nd consecutive loss | Watch
Hardik Pandya faces backlash for poor captaincy as Mumbai Indians lose second match to Sunrisers Hyderabad with record total. Pandya criticized for not utilizing Bumrah effectively. Fans mock Pandya's captaincy on social media.
Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) is having a hard time catching up in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI skipper Hardik Pandya is facing lot of criticism from his captaincy and for taking over Rohit Sharma as the team captain. Yesterday's match was the second that Pandya-led MI lost. Sunrisers Hyderabad on 27 March posted 277-3 for the highest-ever IPL total and beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. Pandya came under fire for the decision he made about Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Up until the thirteenth over, Bumrah bowled just one over.