Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) is having a hard time catching up in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI skipper Hardik Pandya is facing lot of criticism from his captaincy and for taking over Rohit Sharma as the team captain. Yesterday's match was the second that Pandya-led MI lost. Sunrisers Hyderabad on 27 March posted 277-3 for the highest-ever IPL total and beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. Pandya came under fire for the decision he made about Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Up until the thirteenth over, Bumrah bowled just one over.

After yesterday's match, Hardik Pandya became a meme machine as fans criticised him for his poor MI captaincy.

Irfan Pathan criticises Pandya's captaincy

Taking to X, Irfan Pathan wrote, “The captaincy of Hardik Pandya has been ordinary to say the least. Keeping Bumrah away for too long when the carnage was on was beyond my understanding."

‘There is only one Bumrah,’ cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said referring to the MI's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in an attempt to summarise the SRH vs MI match.

Former SRH head coach Tom Moody wrote, “Where is Jasprit Bumrah?? Game nearly done and your best bowler has only bowled ONE over! #SRHvMI."

Hardik Pandya on MI vs SRH match

The MI skipper showered praise on the the SRH team for their fantastic game. He said, “Not really (thought SRH would score 277 at the toss). Wicket was good, 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well. They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters, we could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn. If the ball goes this many times into the crowd, you will need time to get the overs done. Everyone (the batters) looked good and it is just a matter of time before we put things right. He (Kwena Maphaka) was fantastic, coming into his first game and getting overwhelmed, he was alright and backed his skillset, just needs some game time."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

