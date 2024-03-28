Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Top 10 hilarious Hardik Pandya memes following Mumbai Indian's 2nd consecutive loss | Watch

SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Top 10 hilarious Hardik Pandya memes following Mumbai Indian's 2nd consecutive loss | Watch

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Hardik Pandya faces backlash for poor captaincy as Mumbai Indians lose second match to Sunrisers Hyderabad with record total. Pandya criticized for not utilizing Bumrah effectively. Fans mock Pandya's captaincy on social media.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) is having a hard time catching up in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI skipper Hardik Pandya is facing lot of criticism from his captaincy and for taking over Rohit Sharma as the team captain. Yesterday's match was the second that Pandya-led MI lost. Sunrisers Hyderabad on 27 March posted 277-3 for the highest-ever IPL total and beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. Pandya came under fire for the decision he made about Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Up until the thirteenth over, Bumrah bowled just one over.

After yesterday's match, Hardik Pandya became a meme machine as fans criticised him for his poor MI captaincy.

Irfan Pathan criticises Pandya's captaincy

Taking to X, Irfan Pathan wrote, “The captaincy of Hardik Pandya has been ordinary to say the least. Keeping Bumrah away for too long when the carnage was on was beyond my understanding."

‘There is only one Bumrah,’ cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said referring to the MI's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in an attempt to summarise the SRH vs MI match.

Former SRH head coach Tom Moody wrote, “Where is Jasprit Bumrah?? Game nearly done and your best bowler has only bowled ONE over! #SRHvMI."

Hardik Pandya on MI vs SRH match

The MI skipper showered praise on the the SRH team for their fantastic game. He said, “Not really (thought SRH would score 277 at the toss). Wicket was good, 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well. They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters, we could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn. If the ball goes this many times into the crowd, you will need time to get the overs done. Everyone (the batters) looked good and it is just a matter of time before we put things right. He (Kwena Maphaka) was fantastic, coming into his first game and getting overwhelmed, he was alright and backed his skillset, just needs some game time."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!