SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 23rd of April, Wednesday. The match will be played at SRH's home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH who have managed to win just two games so far, will want to bounce back and seek two more points in their tally. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's MI who won their previous three matches on a trot and are currently in the sixth position of the Points Table, will want to continue the momentum and win the upcoming game.

Pitch report, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International is flat will be favourable for the batters. The previous match saw Punjab Kings post a 245 runs batting first at this venue. Another run fest is on cards in the upcoming game. However, the ground will provide assistance to pacers as the match progresses.

The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first as the chasing team has won as three out of four times this season.

Weather Report, Hyderabad According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 35 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 29 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 30% to 55% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Stats in IPL Total Matches played: 82

Matches won by batting 1st: 35

Matches won by batting 2nd: 46

No Result: 1

Highest Total: 286/6 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (2025)

Lowest Total: 80 all out by Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013)

Highest run-chase: 247/2 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (2025)

Lowest total defended: 126/6 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Pune Warriors (2013)

Highest individual score: David Warner - 126 from 59 balls

Most Runs: David Warner - 1623 runs in 32 innings

Best Bowling Figures: Alzarri Joseph - 6 for 12 in 4 overs

Most Wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 48 wickets in 48 matches

Probable XIIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar