SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh hugs Abhishek Sharma after dismissing him for 141; fans say peak ‘brotherly love’

IPL 2025: A heartful moment was captured during SRH Vs PBKS match on Saturday when Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 off 55 balls and was later dismissed by Arshdeep Singh on a yorker in 17th over. However, Singh hugged Sharma and conversed about his record that the 24-year-old shattered, becoming the first Indian to make fastest hundreds in this tournament.

The images of the duo have gone viral, with social media users reacting to their bromance.

Netizens react One of the users remarked, “The cutest moment of this game was when Arshdeep went and hugged Abhishek Sharma after getting him out. Pure brotherhood. Brotherly love.” Another said, “Arshdeep Singh appreciating the knock of Abhishek Sharma.”

Internet users were quick to note that Singh even met Sharma's parents and congratulated them. One commented, “Arshdeep Singh met Abhishek Sharma's mother. Arshdeep said - “give me the blessings which you give to Abhishek.” ”Arshdeep is really a down to earth guy love him", “What a moment ! A lovely Video of the day !!”, “Look like good friends....warm sweet gesture when Arshdeep puts his hand over Abhishek's shoulder” were some other reactions.

As Sharma became the third-highest individual scoring fastest hundred in IPL history, it's important to note Chris Gayle made175 and was not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.