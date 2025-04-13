SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh hugs Abhishek Sharma after dismissing him for 141; fans say peak ‘brotherly love’

IPL 2025: A heartful moment was captured during SRH Vs PBKS match on Saturday when Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 off 55 balls and was later dismissed by Arshdeep Singh on a yorker in 17th over. However, Singh hugged Sharma and conversed about his record that the 24-year-old shattered, becoming the first Indian to make fastest hundreds in this tournament.

Advertisement

The images of the duo have gone viral, with social media users reacting to their bromance.

Netizens react One of the users remarked, “The cutest moment of this game was when Arshdeep went and hugged Abhishek Sharma after getting him out. Pure brotherhood. Brotherly love.” Another said, “Arshdeep Singh appreciating the knock of Abhishek Sharma.”

Advertisement

Internet users were quick to note that Singh even met Sharma's parents and congratulated them. One commented, “Arshdeep Singh met Abhishek Sharma's mother. Arshdeep said - “give me the blessings which you give to Abhishek.” ”Arshdeep is really a down to earth guy love him", “What a moment ! A lovely Video of the day !!”, “Look like good friends....warm sweet gesture when Arshdeep puts his hand over Abhishek's shoulder” were some other reactions.

Advertisement

As Sharma became the third-highest individual scoring fastest hundred in IPL history, it's important to note Chris Gayle made175 and was not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

'This one is for you, Orange Army' When Abhishek hit his century off 40 balls with a single, he took out a chit from his pocket and showed it to the camera. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was so curious that after congratulating Abhishek, he took it from this hand and began to read. It read, "This one is for you, Orange Army! The PBKS players ran in to appreciate him, where Glenn Maxwell and Iyer shook his hand. SRH owner Kavya Maran hugged Sharma's parents Manju Sharma and Raj Kumar Sharma.