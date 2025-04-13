SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: ‘Silenced his critics’, netizens hail Abhishek Sharma’s iconic century off 40 balls

In a historical moment in the Indian Premier League (IPL), cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Abhishek Sharma smashed a hundred off 40 balls in the 13th over of SRH's chase of 246, while playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, becoming the first Indian in this tournament to make the highest score.

The 24-year-old scored 141 off 55 balls, hitting 14 fours and 10 sixes. In 2013, Chris Gayle, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), had made 175 runs off 66 balls.

Videos of the left-handed batsman have gone viral. Netizens have flooded the internet with memes and couldn't wait to applaud Sharma for his powerful performance.

One of the comments said, “You beauty abhisek sharma.” Another said, “SHARMA JI RUN BANANE ME SHARMATE NAHI”. “Preity Zinta ko bhi abhishek sharma ne apna diwana bana diya,” a user remarked. Another stated, “Abhishek Sharma has SILENCED his critics without saying a word."

“The future of Indian cricket. Congratulations”, “Brilliant .hoping for SRH comeback”, “abhishek sharma dedicating his century to bhagwa army on hanuman jayanti”, “Abhishek Sharma is a special talent. He can go beyond playing just T20 cricket, only if he strikes a balance. If he doesn't want to, then that also is fine. Just concentrate on T20s then. Insane batting, even if you consider it was a highway”, “Abhishek knows how to play the meme game! Top class 100, and big dawg celebration! This #IPL2025 is full of mad entertainment” were some other comments made.

SRH owner hugs Abhishek Sharma's parents Following yesterday's win, SRH owner Kavya Maran hugged Sharma's parents Manju Sharma and Raj Kumar Sharma as Sharma displayed “This one is for orange army” note