Sri Lanka javelin star Rumeshs Diamond League exploits 'matter of pride' for subcontinent: World Athletics vice-president Sumariwalla

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla hailed Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage's monster throw of 92.62 at the Rome Diamond League, calling it a "matter of pride" for the entire subcontinent, which proves that the athletes from this corner of the world can excel in athletics.

After super-consistent Neeraj Chopra, who captured both Olympic and World Championship golds, the 2024 Paris Olympics champion Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, who broke the Olympic record, South Asia got another javelin star in Rumesh with a record-breaking throw that has got the entire world on notice. With this throw, the 23-year-old achieved the meet record and just fell 35 centimetres short of Nadeem's Asian and Olympic record.

Sumariwalla feels that the Sri Lankans' record-breaking performance has sent out a loud message that the athletes from the Indian subcontinent can compete against the world's very best in events dominated by players from Europe.

Speaking to Olympics.com, Sumariwalla said, "It is absolutely a matter of pride for all of us in the subcontinent. To throw beyond 92 metres at a Diamond League meeting and break a competition record is extraordinary. It shows that athletes from our part of the world can excel at the highest level of global athletics."

The former Indian sprinter, who wore the Indian colours at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, feels that Rumesh's achievement has significance beyond his country, which stretches to South Asia as a whole.

"For decades, javelin throwing has largely been dominated by European athletes. Today, we have athletes from South Asia proving that they belong among the very best. Pakistan has produced an Olympic champion (in Arshad Nadeem), India has Neeraj Chopra, and now Sri Lanka has an athlete capable of crossing 92 metres. This is a victory for the entire region," he said.

Sumariwalla also pointed out how fast bowlers in cricket could be developed into potential javelin stars. The Sri Lankan thrower is reported to have played cricket as a fast bowler before taking up athletics, and now has opened up comparisons between pacers and javelin.

Sumariwalla said that both disciplines have their similarities, especially during the athletes' early years, but points out that javelin needs much more than a powerful throwing arm. Sumariwalla pointed out that Neeraj also used to play cricket as a fast bowler, with Arshad also having aspirations of becoming a fast bowler before javelin found him.

"Even Neeraj was a fast bowler initially. Fast bowlers develop arm speed, coordination, rhythm and explosive power, all of which can be useful in javelin. Cricket can certainly provide a good foundation," he said.

"Fast bowling may provide the raw ingredients, but javelin is a highly technical event. Throwing beyond 90 metres requires years of specialised coaching, technical refinement, strength development and competition experience. Cricket may help an athlete get started, but world-class performances come only through dedicated javelin training," he added.

The WA vice-president says that talented fast bowlers who have not progressed to the highest level of cricket should be identified for javelin.

"If they possess the physical attributes required for throwing events, we should encourage them to try javelin. There is tremendous untapped talent across India and the subcontinent," he said.

Neeraj's 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold medal changed the landscape of javelin throw and athletics in general, making the sport a popular one for the players, sponsors, fans, and everyone involved in the sporting ecosystem. Now Sumariwalla feels that Rumesh's win could do something similar for the Island nation.