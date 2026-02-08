Sri Lanka secure 20-run win over Ireland in T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Colombo

Sri Lanka kicked off their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a strong 20-run win against Ireland in Group B. Playing at the familiar R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the hosts posted a competitive 163/6 after Ireland elected to bowl first. Ireland's chase faltered in the death overs, ending at 143 all out in 19.5 overs.
Sri Lanka's batting started steadily but faced early setbacks. Openers Pathum Nissanka (24 off 23) and Kamil Mishara (14 off 11) added 28 before Mishara fell to Mark Adair. Nissanka followed soon after, caught by Paul Stirling off George Dockrell.
Kusal Mendis, the wicketkeeper-batsman, played a crucial anchor role. He remained not out on 56 off 43 balls, featuring five boundaries and a strike rate of 130.23. His composure helped Sri Lanka recover from 86/4. A key 67-run stand with Kamindu Mendis (44 off 19) revived the innings. Kamindu's explosive knock included a late surge before he was caught off Barry McCarthy.
Dasun Shanaka fell for a duck, but Wanindu Hasaranga added a quick unbeaten 1. Extras contributed 9 runs. Ireland's bowlers were led by George Dockrell (2/17 in 4 overs) and Barry McCarthy (2/40), while others leaked runs in the powerplay and death.
Chasing 164, Ireland lost Paul Stirling early (6 off 13) to Maheesh Theekshana. Ross Adair (34 off 23) and Harry Tector (40 off 34) built a promising 56/2 platform. Tector's steady knock kept Ireland in the hunt, but Wanindu Hasaranga struck thrice (3/25 in 4 overs), removing Adair, Tector, and Curtis Campher (13 off 11).
Maheesh Theekshana claimed 3/23, including key wickets of Benjamin Calitz and Gareth Delany in quick succession. Matheesha Pathirana (2/26) cleaned up the tail, dismissing George Dockrell and Matthew Humphreys. Ireland collapsed from 126/7 to 143 all out, with late resistance from Mark Adair (10 off 6) proving insufficient.
