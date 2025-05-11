Sri Lanka vs India tri-series Final, Live Streaming details: Check match timing, date, venue of SL-W vs IND-W clash

The Indian women’s team will take on Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-series final on Sunday, the 11th of May. Both teams will be geared up to win the contest as it will give the winning team a boost for the ODI World Cup later this year

Advertisement

In the series between India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, Harmanpreet Kaur-led team finished at the top of the points table by winning three out of four matches. Their only loss came against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, their opponents in the final finished second with two losses and two wins. After winning just one game out of the four, South Africa remained at the bottom of the table.

Before we dive into the live action between IND-W and SL-W, let's look at the live-streaming details.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women date and timings The final between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women ODI Tri Nation Series will be played on 11th May 2025. The game will begin at 10 AM IST.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women toss details The toss of the final between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women ODI Tri Nation Series is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women - Venue The final match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Live streaming and broadcast details The Sri Lanka Women vs India Women ODI Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final match will not be broadcast live on television in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the summit clash on the FanCode application and website.

Full Squads

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal reverses Goa move, wants to play for Mumbai in domestic cricket

India Women - Full Squad Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh, Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Shuchi Upadhyay, Kashvee Gautam, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy

Advertisement