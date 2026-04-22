Stanton homers, adds 2-run double as Yankees shut out the Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the second and added a two-run double as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Stanton, who sat out a 7-0 win over Kansas City on Sunday after going 0-for-9 in his previous two games, drove in the first three runs for New York and gave starter Luis Gil all the offense he needed against the struggling Red Sox.

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Gil (1-1) picked up his first win of the season holding Boston to just two hits as the Yankees outhit the Red Sox 10-4 and cruised to their major league-leading fifth shutout of the season. Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to nine straight with a single in the eighth and scored on Randal Grichuk’s double to center.

GUARDIANS 8, ASTROS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chase DeLauter hit a bases-loaded triple down the left-field line in the eighth inning as Cleveland rallied for a victory over Houston.

The Guardians’ rally spoiled a milestone night for Houston’s Jose Altuve, who became the third player in franchise history to reach 2,000 career games. Altuve, the fifth active player in the majors to reach 2,000 games, went 0 for 5 and is hitless in 10 at-bats in the series.

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The triple was part of a six-run eighth for the Guardians, who have won four of six on their homestand. Rocchio had an RBI base hit, extending his hitting streak to eight games and Kyle Manzardo had a two-run single.

Peyton Pallette (1-1) got the win for Cleveland and Houston’s Enyel de los Santos (0-1) took the loss.

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez drove in three runs, including a bases-loaded, two-run single during a three-run fifth inning.

NATIONALS 11, BRAVES 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood homered, Luis García Jr. had four hits and Washington snapped Atlanta's six-game winning streak.

The Nationals scored three runs before Atlanta starter Reynaldo López (1-1) retired a hitter, and the right-hander was done two batters into the second. Foster Griffin (3-0) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

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Curtis Mead also homered for Washington, and Drake Baldwin and Eli White went deep for the Braves.

REDS 12, RAYS 6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit two of Cincinnati’s five home runs, rookie Sal Stewart added three RBIs to reach 24 on the season and the Reds scored the first nine runs to cruise to a victory over Tampa Bay.

De La Cruz, who went 3 for 6 with five RBIs, hit a two-run homer to begin the scoring in the first inning and he added a solo shot in the ninth for his eighth of the season to make it 12-2. It was De La Cruz’s sixth career multihomer game, passing Pete Rose for the most in Reds history by a switch-hitter.

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Stewart drove in two runs on a single to center field in the sixth for a 9-0 lead and he added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He’s tied with Houston’s Yordan Alvarez for the major league lead with 24 RBIs.

Cincinnati (16-8) has won five straight for its best start after 24 games since the 2006 team began 17-7. The Reds are eight games over .500 for the first time since early August of 2023.

BREWERS 12, TIGERS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Brice Turang drove in four runs and David Hamilton had four hits as Milwaukee routed Detroit.

Despite missing their top three hitters, the Brewers put 19 runners on base and scored in double digits for the second time this season. They have won five of six.

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All nine Milwaukee starters reached base at least once, and Detroit catcher/knuckleballer Jake Rogers limited the damage by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Detroit lost its second straight after winning eight of nine.

TWINS 5, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled Mets closer Devin Williams allowed a tiebreaking RBI single to Luke Keaschall in the ninth inning, and New York lost its 12th consecutive game, falling to Minnesota.

The Mets’ skid is their longest since they dropped 12 straight from Aug. 10-23, 2002. No team has made the playoffs after a season in which it lost 12 in a row.

Matt Wallner followed Keaschall by drawing a bases-loaded walk off Williams (0-1), who didn’t retire any of the five batters he faced before being booed off the mound. Williams has allowed seven runs while recording four outs in his last three appearances.

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CARDINALS 5, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Nathan Church hit a two-run homer and Alec Burleson had two RBIs to back a strong start by Dustin May and St. Louis beat Miami.

May (3-2) allowed a leadoff home run to Jakob Marsee — his first of the season — but then settled down. He left with one on and one out in the sixth, allowing a run and six hits. Justin Bruihl followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Ryne Stanek walked three to load the bases with two outs in the eighth and left after a two-run single by Heriberto Hernández cut St. Louis’ lead to 5-3. George Soriano struck out Connor Norby to end the rally.

Riley O’Brien pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his first 13 1/3 innings.

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CUBS 7, PHILLIES 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched seven innings of three-hit ball in his fourth consecutive sharp start and Chicago extended their winning streak to seven games with a win over Philadelphia.

Nico Hoerner hit a solo homer and Seiya Suzuki followed with two-run drive to the back of the left-field bleachers in the seventh inning. Chicago has outscored opponents 51-18 during its winning streak, the team’s longest since an eight-game run in July 2023.

Imanaga allowed his only run on Kyle Schwarber’s eighth homer, a solo shot in the sixth. Bryce Harper added a deep two-run drive off reliever Riley Martin in the eighth as the Phillies dropped a seventh consecutive game for the first time since June 2019.

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