Star Sports gets eight sponsors for Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

The PKL player auctions held in August this year had retained 59 players ahead of the season in Mumbai. In the auction, over 450 players went under the hammer and of those 190 players were sold for ₹48.22 crore. Noteworthy player auctions included Pardeep Narwal who was bought by UP Yoddha for ₹1.65 crore, becoming one of the most expensive players auctioned at a league outside of cricket. Siddharth Desai was retailed by Telugu Titans for ₹1.30 crore.

