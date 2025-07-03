Stars shine bright on Centre Court sidelines: Wimbledon 2025's celebrity style serves

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing, and the star power in the Centre Court stands is almost as dazzling as the tennis! Celebrities are embracing classic tennis fashion with fresh twists.

Wimbledon 2025: Celebs steal the show Olivia Rodrigo swapped her Glastonbury punk vibe for pure preppy charm alongside boyfriend Louis Partridge. They delivered an adorable couple style on day three, with Rodrigo in a sweet red gingham dress, perfectly matched by Partridge's tie with his classic blue sport jacket and khakis. The gingham print, a major fashion trend this summer, looked right at home at the All England Club, proving celebrity style is scoring big early in the tournament.

While players stick to all-white on court, guests like Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stunning case for the classic Wimbledon palette off-court. She opted for a flowing white halter dress (likely Ralph Lauren), paired with elegant sandals, letting the simplicity shine. Her husband, Nick Jonas, complemented her in a smart navy blazer.

Actress Leslie Mann offered a chic remix of the white theme, layering a soft pastel blazer over an ivory lace skirt, tapping into 2025's fashion trends. Their looks provided sophisticated alternatives to matching sets, highlighting diverse takes on Wimbledon 2025 elegance beyond the baseline rules.

The celebrity style parade is heating up as Wimbledon 2025 progresses towards its July 13th finale. Past years saw icons like Zendaya and Margot Robbie, and anticipation is high for more A-listers and even a potential royal appearance by Kate Middleton, who presented trophies last year. Adding to the buzz, wrestling star and actor John Cena made a surprise appearance, his visit shared excitedly by Wimbledon's official social media.

