‘Start of a new dawn’: ICC to now award equal prize money to men and women cricket teams2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:56 PM IST
The International Cricket Council has announced that it will award equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events. This move is seen as a step towards gender parity and was praised by many as a new era in world cricket.
The International Cricket Council will not award equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events. The announcement - hailed by many as a new era in world cricket - came after the ICC Annual Conference in Durban. In a statement the sports board also said that this would fulfill its commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030 well ahead of schedule.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×