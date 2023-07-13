comScore
‘Start of a new dawn’: ICC to now award equal prize money to men and women cricket teams

 2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:56 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

The International Cricket Council has announced that it will award equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events. This move is seen as a step towards gender parity and was praised by many as a new era in world cricket.

The trophy of ICC World Cup, at the Oval Cricket Ground in London. (PTI)Premium
The International Cricket Council will not award equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events. The announcement - hailed by many as a new era in world cricket - came after the ICC Annual Conference in Durban. In a statement the sports board also said that this would fulfill its commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030 well ahead of schedule.

“Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events," the ICC said in a statement. 

Under the new rules, winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The same will apply for the T20 World Cups and U19s.

The announcement shared on the ICC website also adds that each member will now receive substantial increases in funding.

“I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity and inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all ICC events will be same for men and women. Together we grow," exulted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. He dubbed it the “start of a new dawn…an era of equality and empowerment".

In the last 50 over men's World Cup, champions England had received $4 million while runners-up New Zealand received $2 million. Meanwhile, the prize money for the 2022 edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup was $3.5 million - up from the $2 million awarded for winning the 2017 edition in England.

The winners and runners-up at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and 2023 received $1 million and $500,000 respectively - five times the amount offered in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

