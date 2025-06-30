Stefanos Tsitsipas retires in first round due to injury; Valentin Royer advances at Wimbledon 2025

Stefanos Tsitsipas, star tennis player suffered a disappointing exit from the Wimbledon 2025 opener on Monday. In the game played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, he retired during his first-round match against French qualifier Valentin Royer due to a back injury.

What happened during the game? Royer led 6-3, 6-2 when Tsitsipas withdrew after 74 minutes. He was visibly suffering due to discomfort. The 26-year-old Greek struggled with his movement and serve, landing just 43 percent of his first serves. A medical timeout in the second set offered little relief, forcing Tsitsipas to end his Wimbledon campaign early. He was forced to leave with a 19-13 record for 2025.

Notably, last week, Jannik Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, had pointed out Tsitsipas’ back struggles during practice, hinting at the issue’s severity.

Valentin Royer’s breakthrough For Valentin Royer, ranked No. 99 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, this victory was a career highlight. Competing in only his second Grand Slam main-draw match, the 23-year-old Frenchman made the best out of the match against Tsitsipas. Royer, who lost in the first round at Roland Garros last month, showcased composure and aggression in his Wimbledon debut.

“I’m just trying to stay focused and play my game,” Royer said post-match.

He will now be geared up to face compatriot Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Tsitsipas’ challenges Coached by former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, Tsitsipas became the second men’s seed to fall on Day 1, following Daniil Medvedev. His back injury raises concerns about his form, especially after a season of inconsistent results.

As Royer celebrates his breakthrough, Tsitsipas faces a recovery period, hoping to return stronger for the hard-court swing.

Live streaming and broadcast details In the United States, matches will be available live on The Tennis Channel and ESPN. The viewers can also watch the live streaming on Fubo.