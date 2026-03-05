Stefon Diggs to be released by Patriots; AJ Brown trade rumours explode

The New England Patriots are set to release wide receiver Stefon Diggs as the new league year approaches, a move that has immediately intensified trade speculation surrounding Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown.
Stefon Diggs joined the New England Patriots last offseason and quickly became their top target. In the 2025 season, the 33-year-old led the team with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, playing a key role in New England’s surprising Super Bowl run. Despite the strong individual performance, his projected $26.5 million cap hit for 2026 made retention difficult.
Releasing Diggs before the league year begins frees up approximately $16.8 million in cap space, with additional savings available if the team applies a post-June 1 designation. A $6 million roster bonus was scheduled to become fully guaranteed on March 13, leaving the front office with limited options beyond cutting ties.
Diggs addressed the news on social media with appreciation, “Thank you for hell of a year we are family forever...”
The decision fits head coach Mike Vrabel’s plan to maintain flexibility while continuing to build around quarterback Drake Maye in what remains a transitional phase for the franchise.
Stefon Diggs’ exit will leave the Patriots searching for an immediate WR1 upgrade, and Philadelphia’s AJ Brown stands out as the most logical and exciting option. The 28-year-old has thrived since arriving in Philly, earning repeated Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition, delivering two seasons over 1,400 yards, and surpassing 5,000 receiving yards in an Eagles uniform.
Trade talk around Brown has simmered for weeks and now appears ready to boil over. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni recently commented that he “can’t guarantee” Brown will be on the roster in 2026, a statement that fuelled speculation despite the team’s public insistence that he is not available.
Vrabel’s prior experience coaching Brown in Tennessee adds extra intrigue. The two share a strong professional bond, and insiders believe reuniting them would give Maye an elite, battle-tested receiver capable of transforming the offense overnight.
Financial realities complicate any potential deal. According to Over The Cap, trading Brown before June 1 would result in a $43.5 million dead-cap charge for Philadelphia in 2026. Keeping him on the books carries a more manageable $23.4 million hit that year. The steep penalty means the Eagles would require a substantial return, likely including at least one first-round pick and additional pieces.
For New England, however, the urgency is real. Without Diggs, the wide receiver group lacks a true alpha, and addressing the need early could set the tone for the next several seasons. While the November trade deadline remains months away, serious discussions often begin in the offseason window.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025