Step Aside Pickleball, America’s New Local Battle Is Over Cricket

Tara McDade is a big sports fan, but like many Americans, she doesn’t know much about the game of cricket. “You swing at a ball, I believe," says the Fairfax, Va., resident.

What she does know is she has real concerns about a proposed venue for the sport that could rise close to her Northern Virginia home.

She and her neighbors have organized to press nearby George Mason University and the Washington Freedom pro cricket team to halt plans for a new combined cricket-baseball stadium that could host thousands of spectators.

Local pickleball feuds have spawned name-calling and even lawsuits. But lately, cricket projects have roiled New York City, suburban Chicago, Sacramento and elsewhere. Worries include traffic, noise and balls flying about during the game—whatever it is.

When Oswego, Ill., posted a FAQ page for a planned 25,000-seat cricket stadium there, it began with: “What is cricket?"

Others are trying to reassure local residents who might imagine rowdy, drunk cricket crowds.

“It’s a true gentleman’s sport," says Freedom owner Sanjay Govil, a backer of the George Mason proposal. “Mass hooliganism, beating up, all those things are nonexistent."

The coast-to-coast chirping comes as cricket backers in the U.S. seek to widen the sport’s reach. Six-team Major League Cricket started play last year, the U.S. is co-hosting this year’s T20 Cricket World Cup, and the sport will rejoin the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Yet many Americans still have only a passing familiarity, if that, with a sport that has legions of fans in South Asia, the Caribbean, the U.K. and beyond.

The International Olympic Committee defines it as “a bat-and-ball team sport where the batting side tries to score as many runs as possible while the bowling side attempts to get batters out, also known as taking wickets, and restrict the flow (of) runs."

View Full Image U.S. cricket players training in Texas. PHOTO: PETER DELLA PENNA/MLC CRICKET

Got that?

Some in Oswego, west of Chicago, cheered the stadium idea. Others foresaw a sticky wicket. “Seems like an ill-fated venture," one person wrote on Facebook. “Cricket? like in England? why?" chimed in another. “Let’s make it a PICKLEBALL stadium and then you’re talking!" a third wrote.

The village board gave the go-ahead last fall for the first phase of the privately funded project, slated for an industrial site that officials noted could also be used for a gravel yard or concrete plant. Complaints from nearby neighbors have quieted down, says Village Administrator Daniel Di Santo.

“The person most intensely against it put their house up for sale and moved," he says.

New York City tried to pitch Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx for a temporary 34,000-seat World Cup stadium.

“No. N-O. In caps, underlined, boldfaced, italicized. No," Democratic state Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz said at a news conference.

Instead, Long Island’s Eisenhower Park got the pop-up stadium, which will stage matches along with arenas in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

In Sacramento, a simpler cricket proposal startled Jennifer Chawla. She launched a Change.org petition in September, gathering 335 signatures, as the city eyed her neighborhood park for a cricket field. She was OK with a field, but at a regional park. Along with parking woes and endless matches, she envisioned cricket balls smashing cars and wounding people.

“This is a flying ball that’s hit by a bat," she says.

The city recently installed the field, despite her objections. A parks department spokeswoman says it is a safe location.

‘Freaking out’

The local resistance in Northern Virginia sprang up after McDade tuned into a Jan. 29 town hall where George Mason officials and Govil discussed plans for the temporary stadium. The ballpark, to be paid for by Govil, would be built on the public institution’s campus adjacent to McDade’s neighborhood.

McDade recalls feeling alarmed at a presentation that focused far more on cricket than baseball. She heard Govil say up to 10,000 spectators would attend matches. She saw a university slide saying groundbreaking was projected for “winter/spring 2024," with a soft launch for cricket by this summer.

“I was freaking out a little bit," she says. “It’s being shoved down our throats."

Soon McDade and neighbors including Geoff Keller wrote local officials, created a Facebook page and started a petition, which has 708 signatures. Keller says they have concerns about parking and traffic, but aren’t NIMBYs.

They’re rallying support with a giant yellow sign on Braddock Road: “Coming this month! MEGA STADIUM. SAY NO to a BUSIER BRADDOCK!"

A key issue, Keller says, has been lack of transparency, along with questions about a private team leasing public land.

Their goal: to call a timeout, or maybe a tea break.

“It’s not even that there’s going to be a cricket field across the street," Keller says. “It has nothing to do with cricket."

Since the town hall, George Mason President Gregory Washington has assured neighbors in public statements that no construction would begin until the university and Freedom meet with them. He says the current plan is for cricket play to start in July 2025.

The university’s chief brand officer, Paul Allvin, says stadium capacity would in fact be capped at 5,000, and the temporary structure is a way to gauge whether a permanent ballpark makes sense.

Govil, an entrepreneur who lives in Maryland, says he respects neighbors’ views. He says the stadium would give George Mason a new badly needed baseball stadium at no cost and his D.C. team a home field. Echoing university officials, he sees cricket as a good fit because of the school’s many South Asian students.

He also thinks the sport is more popular in the U.S. than many realize.

“It’s a pretty civil audience," Govil said at the town hall. “They cheer when you’re winning and then when you’re losing, then they’re very quiet."

Write to Scott Calvert at scott.calvert@wsj.com