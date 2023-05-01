Steph vs. LeBron: The NBA’s Dream Duel Bounces Back

As for Curry, he’s the entire spectacle, still. This Warriors team is his team, fully—the B-side of Kevin Durant is long gone, Draymond Green still self-destructs and confidante Klay Thompson has been up and down since his injuries. On Sunday Curry needed to put the whole season on his back, and while the Warriors got contributions like Kevon Looney’s 21 rebounds, they will only go as far as Curry takes them.