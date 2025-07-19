Steve Harmison makes bold claim after India's loss to England; says 'Virat Kohli would have won the game comfortably…'

The Indian cricket team suffered a 22-run defeat in the third Test against England at Lord’s during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison recently made a striking claim that India would have secured victory had Virat Kohli been in the lineup.

England vs India Test series India has displayed moments of dominance. However, despite their strong performance, England’s ability to seize critical moments has given them a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series.

England’s ability to create game-changing moments during crucial sessions has made the difference, leaving India trailing despite their statistical edge.

The Lord’s heartbreak In the third Test at Lord’s, India faced a manageable target of 193 runs. Despite a promising start, the batting lineup struggled and was bundled out for 170, losing by a close margin of 22 runs. This defeat was more painful as India had controlled significant portions of the match.

Steve Harmison believes Virat Kohli’s presence could have altered the outcome.

“For me, India has to start believing. This is where the likes of Virat Kohli were unbelievable, he told ESPNcricinfo.

"In a fourth innings chase, he goes and wins the game comfortably. He would have won that game comfortably at Lord’s,” he added.

“India has scored more hundreds, more top-order runs, and more new ball wickets, but England has got a knack of finding a way to win,” Harmison noted.

Kohli’s Legacy in the fourth-innings chases Virat Kohli, who announced his Test retirement earlier this year, has played a significant role in fourth-innings situations. With 1102 runs in 32 innings at an average of 42.38, including two centuries and seven half-centuries, he has consistently delivered under pressure.

England’s tactical advantage in the Test series England’s success in the series stems from their ability to seize crucial moments. Whether through a crucial bowling spell or a game-changing batting partnership, they have consistently found ways to shift momentum.

Harmison highlighted this, stating, “England has got a knack of finding a way to win. Finding a way of creating an event throughout a session to change the course of the game.”