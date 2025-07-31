Steven Matz trade: Red Sox strengthen pitching with Cardinals' veteran lefty ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox acquired veteran left-hander Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals with an aim to strengthen their pitching staff before the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, Boston sent promising minor league first baseman Blaze Jordan to the Cardinals.

Notably, to make room for Matz on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox transferred right-handed pitcherHunter Dobbinsto the 60-day Injured List.

Steven Matz’s career and 2025 performance Steven Matz’s career includes six seasons as a starter with the New York Mets, a 2021 stint with the Toronto Blue Jays where he recorded 14 wins, second most in the American League, and a free-agent signing with the Cardinals in 2021.

The 34-year-old has excelled primarily as a reliever in 2025, with 30 of his 32 appearances coming out of the bullpen. He has registered a 3.44 ERA across 55 innings, coupled with 47 strikeouts and a .179 batting average against left-handed hitters.

Cardinals acquire Blaze Jordan The St. Louis Cardinals gained 22-year-old Blaze Jordan, a third-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2020 under then-chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Bloom, now with the Cardinals and set to become their president of baseball operations this offseason, is familiar with Jordan’s potential.

Jordan has played in 88 games this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, including 44 games for Worcester, where he is batting .298 (51-for-171) with six home runs and 25 RBI while making 27 starts at third base, 13 at first base, and four as the designated hitter.

Strategic moves for Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals For the Boston Red Sox, Steven Matz addresses a pressing need for pitching depth. His ability to serve as both a reliever and occasional starter gives manager Alex Cora tactical options in the competitive American League playoff race. The trade signals Boston’s commitment to maximizing their 2025 season, leveraging Matz’s experience and impending free agency.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, acquiring Blaze Jordan aligns with their long-term vision. With Bloom’s transition to a leadership role, the Cardinals are investing in a power-hitting prospect who could have a significant impact. The trade also marks a shift as the Cardinals prepare for new front-office leadership under Bloom, replacing John Mozeliak.

Hunter Dobbins sidelined with an ACL injury On July 12, 25-year-old pitcher Hunter Dobbins was added to the 15-Day Injured List due to a right ACL tear. However, he was later shifted to the 60-day Injured List.

The right-handed pitcher, who made his Major League debut this season with Boston, appeared in 13 games, including 11 starts, posting a 4-1 record and a 4.13 ERA (28 earned runs over 61.0 innings).

Drafted by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, the Texas native also pitched in four minor league games (two starts) this season, split between Worcester (three games) and Portland (one game), where he recorded a 5.09 ERA (10 earned runs in 17.2 innings).