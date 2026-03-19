Stone Smartt trade: Philadelphia Eagles to sign former New York Jets TE to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have finalized a one-year contract with tight end Stone Smartt, formerly of the New York Jets, bringing fresh competition and multi-positional experience to their offense. This move strengthens Philadelphia's tight end depth as they build around returning starter Dallas Goedert and contributors like Grant Calcaterra and Johnny Mundt.
Smartt's arrival offers intriguing upside for an Eagles squad known for creative scheming. At 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, the 27-year-old provides size in the passing game, while his unusual background as a former college quarterback could help him read defenses and execute routes with precision.
During the 2025 season with the New York Jets, Stone Smartt played in 15 games, mostly on special teams. He caught seven of nine targets for 52 yards in a backup role behind starter Mason Taylor. His involvement stayed modest. He drew at least one target in just three appearances, but he showed dependable hands when opportunities arose.
Before joining the New York Jets, Smartt spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after going undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2022. Across 53 career regular-season games, he has one touchdown reception. While not a dominant blocker, his strengths lie in route-running and catching, fitting modern NFL trends that favor athletic tight ends in passing situations.
Stone Smartt's journey stands out in the league. He started college as a quarterback, switched to wide receiver in his final year at Old Dominion, and then transitioned to tight end professionally. This adaptability highlights his willingness to evolve.
The Philadelphia Eagles' tight end room already features proven talent, with Goedert as the primary pass-catcher and Calcaterra offering solid support. Recent additions like Mundt bring blocking prowess, so Smartt slots in as a versatile depth piece capable of contributing in two-TE sets, red-zone packages, or special teams.
This one-year agreement represents a smart, low-commitment addition for the Philadelphia Eagles. It provides insurance against injuries while allowing Stone Smartt to compete for snaps in training camp. His special teams background adds immediate value, and his receiving skills could create favorable matchups against linebackers or safeties.
As the team prepares for the season, Smartt's integration will be key. His story of positional reinvention embodies Philadelphia's values, and in an offense featuring elite playmakers, he has a chance to emerge as a useful contributor.