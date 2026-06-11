Stowers, Caissie homer in the Marlins' 8-0 victory over the Diamondbacks

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers and Owen Caissie homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 on Wednesday night for their seventh victory in eight games.

Otto López had two singles and two RBIs and increased his major league-leading batting average to .342. He also leads the majors with 28 multi-hit games.

William Kempner (1-0) pitched two innings of relief for his first career victory.

Liam Hicks singled and tripled for the Marlins. and Heriberto Hernández singled and scored twice.

Stowers and Caissie went deep against Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (2-5) in a six-run fourth. Stowers’ three-run drive that landed in the upper deck in right capped the outburst and made it 7-0. Caissie hit a two-run blast and López added an RBI single.

The Marlins padded the lead in the fifth on Caissie’s sacrifice fly.

Marlins starter Ryan Gusto was pulled after four innings of three-hit ball and 66 pitches. Lake Bachar and Kempner followed with two innings each before Cade Gibson got the last three outs to complete the shutout.

After finishing with 15 hits in the series opener Tuesday, the Marlins had 10 on Wednesday.

López’s RBI single in the third put Miami on the board. Liam Hicks reached on a two-out triple before Lopez followed with a line drive up the middle to center.

Nelson gave up seven runs and eight hits over four innings. It was Nelson’s shortest outing since he was charged for eight runs and eight hits in a third of an inning against Toronto on April 19.

Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (5-4, 5.71 ERA) was set to start Thursday opposite RHP Tyler Phillips (0-1, 2.08).